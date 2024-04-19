Police Officer Honored For His 30 Years Of Service

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

On April 18, 1994, Robert Bour began his journey with the Tiffin Police Department, launching a legacy defined by his unwavering dedication. Throughout his time with us, Officer Bour has served in various key roles, including patrol officer, detective, drug task force agent, field training officer, and as a vital member of specialized teams such as the special response and dive and rescue teams. In 2012, his outstanding service led to his promotion to the distinguished rank of Sergeant.

Sergeant Bour’s three decades of service have been marked by numerous awards and commendations from the department and the community, as well as letters of heartfelt appreciation. His exceptional commitment culminated in his receiving his second Tiffin Police Department Officer of the Year Award in 2021.

The Tiffin Police Department and the community it serves express their deep gratitude for Sergeant Bour’s steadfast dedication over the past 30 years. His exemplary conduct embodies the highest standards of law enforcement professionalism, inspiring both his peers and the community. Sergeant Bour sets a benchmark for professionalism, leadership, community engagement, and commitment to service.

Today, we recognize Sergeant Bour for his outstanding service and offer our deepest appreciation. As Chief, I welcome Sergeant Bour to continue his invaluable contributions for as long as he wishes. Even when he decides to retire his badge, his influence will leave a lasting impact on our department and community. Thank you, Sergeant Bour, for your unwavering commitment and exceptional service.

We are profoundly grateful for Sergeant Bour’s 30 years of dedicated service and his commitment to our department’s mission. His remarkable contributions have left a significant mark on Tiffin, and we are honored to have him as part of our team. Thank you, Sergeant Bour, for your dedication and exemplary service.

Chief Pauly