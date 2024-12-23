Police Officer Honored For His More Than 3 Decades Of Service

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

Honoring Over 32 Years of Service: Sergeant Robert Bour’s Legacy!!

Today, we celebrate the remarkable career of Sergeant Robert Bour, who will retire on December 28th after more than 32 years of dedicated service with the Tiffin Police Department. On April 18, 1994, Rob began his journey with us, bringing a steady hand, a kind heart, and a fierce commitment to our community.

Through his many roles—patrol officer, detective, drug task force agent, field training officer, and as a key member of our special response and dive and rescue teams—Sergeant Bour has shown an unwavering dedication to protect and serve the people of Tiffin. His promotion to Sergeant in 2012 was a well-deserved recognition of his hard work, yet his true impact reaches far beyond titles and ranks.

Sergeant Bour’s service has been marked not only by awards and commendations (and there are many) but by a genuine, heartfelt connection with his fellow officers and the community he served so faithfully. From the quiet acts of kindness, he offered his team to the courage he displayed on the front lines, his presence has been a constant source of strength for us all.

We’re celebrating Rob today with a lunch and open house, surrounded by family, friends, and coworkers whose lives he’s touched over the years. While today marks a chance for us to come together and show our appreciation, Rob’s last official day on the job will be at the end of December, where he will be sent off with a final radio traffic message.

As we say goodbye to Sergeant Rob Bour, we reflect on the countless lives he’s touched and the powerful example he’s set. His commitment to this community and his fellow officers has made Tiffin a safer, stronger place, and his influence will remain with us in the years to come.

Thank you, Rob, for your dedication, sacrifice, and friendship. You will always be a part of the Tiffin Police family. Enjoy your well-deserved retirement—you have more than earned it my friend!

Chief David Pauly