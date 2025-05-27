Police Officer Presented With Life-Saving Award

(From the Findlay Police Department)

Chief James Mathias proudly presented Officer Nicholas Price with the Life Saving Award in recognition of his actions during a recent medical emergency.

Earlier this month, Officer Price responded to a call involving a person in cardiac arrest.

Alongside fellow first responders, he provided critical CPR that directly contributed to saving the individual’s life.

Thanks to the swift and coordinated efforts of everyone on the scene, a life was saved that day.

Congratulations, Officer Price!