Police Officer Promoted To Rank Of Sergeant

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

It is my great pleasure to announce the promotion of Rebecca L. Timm to the rank of Sergeant with the Tiffin Police Department. This evening, the Honorable Mayor Lee Wilkinson had the privilege of administering the oath of office to Sergeant Timm, with family, co-workers, friends, and retired officers in attendance to share in this significant achievement. A special moment occurred when her son had the honor of pinning her newly earned Sergeant’s badge to her uniform.

Since joining the Tiffin Police Department in October 2005, Sergeant Timm has demonstrated unwavering dedication to public safety, upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and service. Her commitment to excellence has been recognized through numerous commendations and awards, both from within the department and from the community she serves.

In addition to her patrol responsibilities, Sergeant Timm serves as a valued member of the Regional Hostage Negotiation Team, where her expertise in crisis negotiation has been instrumental in securing peaceful resolutions in high-stakes situations. Her ability to remain composed under pressure and employ effective negotiation techniques has prevented potential tragedies and reinforced the department’s commitment to preserving life and public safety.

Sergeant Timm’s dedication to professional growth is evident in her academic achievements. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Heidelberg University and a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Tiffin University, further enhancing her leadership capabilities and contributions to the department.

This promotion marks a historic milestone for the Tiffin Police Department, as Sergeant Timm becomes only the second female officer to achieve this rank. The last female officer promoted to sergeant was Michelle Craig, nearly 40 years ago. Additionally, Sergeant Timm will be succeeding retired Sergeant Rob Bour, who concluded his distinguished career with TPD in January.

The Tiffin Police Department is honored to welcome Sergeant Timm into this leadership role. Her experience, expertise, and commitment to the community will undoubtedly have a lasting and positive impact on both the department and the citizens we serve.

Please join me in congratulating Sergeant Rebecca L. Timm on this well-deserved promotion. Way to go Becca!!

Chief David Pauly

Tiffin Police Department