Police Officer Recognized For 25 Years Of Dedicated Service

(From Tiffin Police Chief David Pauly)

Congratulations to Sergeant LaVerne M. “Vern” Keefe on 25 Years!!

On May 20, 2000, LaVerne M. Keefe—known to most simply as “Vern”—was officially sworn in as a Tiffin Police Officer by then-Mayor Bernard Holman. That day marked the beginning of a remarkable law enforcement career grounded in professionalism, commitment, and quiet excellence.

Vern began his journey in the Patrol Division, where he quickly earned a reputation as a reliable and steady presence on the streets of Tiffin. Through countless shifts, calls, and challenges, Vern brought a calm demeanor, sharp instincts, and a deep sense of duty to the people he served.

In August of 2011, Vern was promoted to the rank of Sergeant—an acknowledgment of his leadership, experience, and the respect he earned from both peers and supervisors alike. As a supervisor, he has consistently led by example, mentoring younger officers and guiding his team through an ever-changing landscape of public safety needs.

Over the course of his career, Sergeant Keefe has received numerous commendations and awards—both from within the department and from external organizations—recognizing his outstanding service, integrity, and dedication. His most recent commendation highlights his critical behind-the-scenes contributions, particularly his unwavering support in maintaining and improving our internal systems. Vern has been instrumental in ensuring the seamless operation of essential infrastructure, working closely with IT and service providers to keep our department functioning at the highest level.

Beyond the accolades and the uniforms, Vern is the embodiment of what it means to be a public servant—dependable, principled, and deeply committed to the mission of protecting and serving.

As we celebrate this milestone of 25 years of dedicated service, we are also mindful that this year marks the final chapter of Vern’s time in uniform. He has announced his intention to retire this coming fall, and while we are fortunate to have him with us for a few more months, his presence will surely be missed when that time comes.

Sergeant Keefe embodies the very best of the Tiffin Police Department—steadfast, humble, and wholly devoted to the mission. His legacy of leadership and quiet professionalism will continue to influence this department long after he takes his final radio call.

On behalf of the entire Tiffin Police Department and the City of Tiffin, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Sergeant Vern Keefe on 25 years of honorable service.

Chief David Pauly