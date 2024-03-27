Police Officers Demonstrate Use Of K9 And Drone To Students

(From the Fostoria Police Division)

Fostoria Police Officers Tim Ink and Cole Noftz visited the kindergarten through 5th grade students at their alma mater, in New Riegel.

Officer Noftz demonstrated the use of his K9 partner Creed, while Officer Ink showed students the police department drone.

Both explained to the students how these specialized units assist police officers in their duties.

The elementary students at New Riegel were amazing listeners and enjoyed learning about the role of being a police officer.