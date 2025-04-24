Police Officers Honored For Exceptional Service To Community

(From Tiffin Police Chief David Pauly)

This evening, I had the privilege of recognizing two of our own for their exceptional service to the Tiffin community.

Officer Christofer Perry was awarded the Tiffin Police Department’s Life Saving Award for his courageous and compassionate actions on March 20, 2025. While conducting a welfare check, Officer Perry discovered a man in a shed who was moments away from taking his own life. Thanks to Officer Perry’s calm demeanor, CIT training, and heartfelt response, the man chose to live—and received the medical and mental health support he desperately needed. Officer Perry’s actions quite literally saved a life.

Officer Cade Garrett received the Distinguished Service Award for his exceptional work during a complex theft investigation. Officer Garrett’s persistence, attention to detail, and well-documented reporting led to the recovery of over $11,000 in stolen tools and criminal charges of the individual responsible. His dedication and follow-through reflect the high standards we hold ourselves to as a department.

I’m proud to serve alongside these men and grateful for their commitment to protecting and serving with integrity, compassion, and determination. Please join me in congratulating Officer Perry and Officer Garrett on these well-deserved honors!

Chief David Pauly