Police Officers Take Kids Christmas Shopping In Findlay

The Fort Findlay FOP Foundation held its annual Cops & Kids Go Shopping event on Sunday morning.

Local police officers were paired with income-challenged and at-risk children for a shopping spree at the Findlay Meijer.

Lt. David Hill with the Findlay Police Department, says they were able to take 135 kids shopping this year thanks to generous donations from businesses and community members. (video below)

He says the event is about building a positive relationship between youth and law enforcement.

“We want to make sure that they know that if there’s an issue they can come to us and we’re going to help them.”

And he says the officers get as much out of the event as the kids do.

“You hit that toy aisle and their eyes light up, it’s such a great time of year and a good feeling to be able to help them out.”

Learn more about the Fort Findlay FOP Foundation and its other Cops and Kids programming by clicking here, and see video from this year’s Cops and Kids Go Shopping below.