Police Participating In Continued Professional Training

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

Over the last three weeks’ officers of the Tiffin Police Department have been participating in mandatory Continuing Professional Training (CPT). The State of Ohio requires all law enforcement officers meet the requisite number of hours of professional training every year. The Tiffin Police Department took the training a step further by moving shifts and schedules so that every officer was able to participate in both the classroom instructional training and all the practical applications by not only meeting but exceeding the required hours by the state.

The topics of training this year included legal updates, arrest search and seizure review, crime scene processing updates, Taser recertification, critical incident response, school threats and safety, anti-harassment training, OVI updates, emergency management resources, force on force exercises, multiple search techniques, tactical proficiency, requalification on various firearms, wellness and resiliency, and host of other additional hands-on and classroom instructional training.

I provided this information because I want this community to understand that this police department strives to be the best law enforcement agency it can be. To be the best you must train and practice like it’s the real thing and that takes effort. There was no lack of effort during these past three weeks of training. The Tiffin Police Department’s dedication to continuous improvement should serve as reassurance to the Tiffin community of our commitment to provide exceptional police services at the highest of standards. Professionalism is not the job you do; it’s how you do the job. This community deserves a professional law enforcement agency that gives 100% effort every day. Whether in our training or our day to day interactions with the public, the Tiffin Police will continue to strive to earn your continued support and trust.

Special thanks to following for assisting the Tiffin Police Department with providing and exceeding the professional training hours required:

Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy

Fostoria Fire Department

Harbor/Lighthouse Wellness

First Presbyterian Church

Seneca County Fairgrounds

Izaak Walton

Seneca County EMA Administrator John Spahr

Director of Human Resources Deb Reamer

Lt. Jake DeMonte

Lt. Mark Marquis

Sgt. Scott McDole

Sgt. Eric Aller

Sgt. Jared Watson

Det. Eric England

Officer Chris Perry

Officer Doug Skornicka

Thanks, Chief David Pauly