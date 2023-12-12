Police: Person Shot During Struggle Over Gun

The Fostoria Police Division says a man’s story of being shot by someone wasn’t true.

Police say a man walked into the emergency room at ProMedica Hospital on Sunday with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

The individual told police he was shot near the city pool by someone wearing all black and a ski mask.

Police investigated further and learned that the individual had actually physically attacked his stepfather.

While the two were fighting, there was a gun nearby.

Both grabbed for the gun and during the struggle over the gun it accidentally went off, striking the individual in the hip.

The police department says the case has been submitted to the Fostoria City Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges.