Police Receive 911 Call About Gun Seen At Middle School

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a potential threat towards Donnell Middle School on Thursday morning.

According to the mayor’s office, the Findlay Police Department received a 9-1-1 call that a gun was seen at the middle school. There were no shots fired and no one was injured.

Findlay City Schools say police searched the building to verify there was no threat and all students are safe.

The Level 2 Lockdown the school was on was then lifted.

“The school day will continue as scheduled, and we will have enhanced safety measures in place for the remainder of the day,” the school district said.