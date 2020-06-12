Police Reform Bill Introduced In Ohio House

(ONN) – Republicans in the Ohio House of Representatives have introduced a police reform bill.

The bill calls for the creation of a disciplinary database for police to ensure that officers who commit violent offenses won’t be hired by other departments.

The bill also requires law enforcement officers to undergo psychological testing.

The legislation comes as the state grapples with the aftermath of civil unrest over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Sponsors of the bill say it would standardize police training and disciplinary response throughout the state to “weed out the bad actors.”

Republican lawmakers plan to take the bill on the road for a listening tour with local NAACP groups, faith leaders, police unions and community members.