Police Release Identity Of Body Found In Blanchard River

The Findlay Police Department has released the name of the person found dead in the Blanchard River on Sunday.

Authorities say Alex A. Stewart, 28, of 112 Hurd Avenue in Findlay, was discovered in the river at about 6:15 Sunday night.

The body was found in the river west of the Norfolk and Southern Railroad Bridge, north of the 300 block of Washington Street.

The body was recovered from the river by the Findlay Fire Department and turned over to Hanco EMS for transport to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.