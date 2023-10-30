Police Release Name Of Person Found In Vehicle In Pond

The Findlay Police Department has released the name of the person who was found dead inside a vehicle that had entered a retention pond.

Police say it happened near 1020 Interstate Court at around 6:15 Saturday night.

The first officers arrived on the scene as the vehicle sunk below the water approximately 30 yards from the bank.

Witnesses advised they did not see anyone exit the vehicle.

The Hancock County Dive Team was contacted and arrived on the scene to recover the vehicle.

Once the vehicle was recovered it was learned the driver and sole occupant was still inside and was deceased.

Police identified the driver as Eric Czaplicki, 33, of Findlay.

Police say no foul play is suspected but the incident remains under investigation.

Assisting on scene was the Findlay Fire Department, Hanco EMS, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Hancock County Coroner’s Office, Dick’s Towing, and Life Flight.