Police Release Picture Of Shooting Suspect

The Findlay Police Department has released a picture of the suspect in a shooting that happened Saturday night.

Police say the suspect in the shooting has been identified as Isaiah Moore (aka Zay James) of Findlay, age 20. He is to be considered armed and dangerous and is pictured above.

The police department says officers responded to a building at 230 East Front Street on Saturday night in reference to a fight involving shots being fired.

Two men were struck by gunfire and are being treated at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

They are Kcaleeb Gonzalez, 25, of Fostoria, and Daniel Green, 47, of Lansing, Michigan.

An arrest warrant for Moore has been issued and any information about his whereabouts can be provided to the Findlay Police Department by calling 419-424-7150.

A couple hours after the shooting, the police department said it received a few other reports of the sounds of gunshots. Officers responded to each of the locations as they were received.

There was no evidence or information to corroborate any of these reports, and they were deemed unfounded.

There was one reported sighting of a bottle rocket being observed/heard being set off in the same relative area of some of these reports.