Police Reminding Drivers To Watch For Buses, Schoolkids

The Findlay Police Department is reminding drivers to obey school bus laws and to watch for children getting on and off of buses now that the school year is underway.

Crime prevention officer Brian White says drivers also need to remember to slow down in school zones when children are present.

He says one particular trouble spot is on Bright Road near St. Michaels.

A driver who fails to stop for a school bus that’s loading or unloading students can be fined up to $500 and have their license suspended for a year.

On a two-lane road drivers going the same direction and opposite direction must stop for a school bus that’s loading or unloading students.

On a four-lane road only vehicles going the same direction as the school bus must stop.