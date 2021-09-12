Police Search Ball Corporation For Possible Shooter

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Ball Corporation on Sunday afternoon after receiving an alert about an active shooter from the company’s alert system.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Findlay Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol all responded and teams started searching the huge facility on County Road 99.

After about 2 to 2 1/2 hours, the facility was totally searched, with both the primary and secondary searches revealing no victims or suspects.

Authorities say Ball Corp. will be looking into whether a worker reported the false alarm or if it was a glitch in the company’s active shooter alert system.

Lt. Price, with the sheriff’s office, says in the video below that they threw a lot of manpower at the incident, but that’s what’s needed in situations like this to keep the public safe and secure.

Both the sheriff’s office Special Response Team and Findlay PD’s Emergency Response Teams were utilized in searching the facility.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.