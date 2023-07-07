Police Seek Assistance In IDing Theft Suspect

The Findlay Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual who stole a wallet and then used the stolen credit cards to make purchases around town.

Police say it’s believed that the person in the surveillance pictures above and below stole a wallet from a locker at Planet Fitness at 1950 Tiffin Avenue on Wednesday and then used the stolen credit cards to make purchases in Findlay.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150 or Crime Stoppers at 419-425-TIPS.

Tipsters may be eligible for a reward.