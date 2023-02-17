Police Seek Help IDing Driver In Hit-And-Run Crash

The Findlay Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a driver who fled the scene of a crash.

On February 11th at around 4:14 p.m. officers responded to the 2500 block of Tiffin Avenue for a crash involving a vehicle that had left the scene.

Police say their investigation revealed that the person in the picture and the vehicle were involved in the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150 or Crime Stoppers at 419-425-TIPS.

Tipsters may be eligible for a reward.