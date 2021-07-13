Police Seek Public’s Help In Identifying Individual

The Findlay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in connection with a lost wallet case.

Police say a man lost his wallet at Hot Head Burrito at 2025 Tiffin Avenue on Thursday, July 1st.

Police say they believe that the woman pictured took the wallet.

Anyone who can identify the woman in the picture or who has information concerning the case is asked to call police dispatch at 419-424-7150 or private message them on Facebook.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers at 419-425-TIPS and may be eligible for a reward.