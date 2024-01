The Findlay Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying a theft suspect.

Police say the man in the surveillance picture is believed to be responsible for a theft that happened at Menards in Findlay.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150, message them on Facebook, or call Crime Stoppers at 419-425-TIPS.

Tipsters may be eligible for a reward.