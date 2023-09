The Findlay Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest.

Police say the man in the surveillance picture is a person of interest in a theft and unlawful entry investigation at a local business.

“If you happen to know this subject, contact the FPD at 419-424-7150 or Hancock County Crime Stoppers at 419-425-8477 in reference to Case: 2023-19705,” the police department said.