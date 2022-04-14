Police Seeking Help IDing Suspect In Findlay Jewelry Store Robbery

The Findlay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who stole several items from a jewelry store.

Police say the person in the surveillance pictures entered the Kay Jewelers at 1815 Tiffin Avenue on Wednesday at around 6 p.m. and asked to see a variety of jewelry items.

Once the items were placed on the counter, the suspect grabbed them and ran out of the store.

He got into a silver car that fled the area on Tiffin Avenue.

The suspect is described as a male with a thin build and dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150 or Crime Stoppers at 419-425-TIPS.

Tipsters may be eligible for a reward.