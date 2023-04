The Findlay Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying a truck involved in a hit-skip crash.

Police say the truck you can see in the picture above and below was involved in a crash at 1100 West Trenton Avenue around midnight on Wednesday and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150 or Crime Stoppers at 419-425-TIPS.

Tipsters may be eligible for a reward.