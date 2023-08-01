Police Seeking Help IDing Walmart Theft Suspect

The Findlay Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who attempted to steal a cart full of merchandise from a Walmart.

It happened at the Walmart at 2500 Tiffin Avenue on July 25th.

Police say the woman in the surveillance pictures with this story fled the area when she was confronted by store security.

Police say the vehicle in the surveillance picture was identified as the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact police at 419-424-7150 or message the police department’s Facebook page.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers at 419-425-TIPS, and tipsters may be eligible for a reward.