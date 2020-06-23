Police Seeking Help IDing Walmart Theft Suspects

The Findlay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two Walmart theft suspects.

Investigators say the two men stole electronics and tools from the Walmart on Trenton Avenue on Monday.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the theft should contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150 or private message the police department on their Facebook page.

People can also contact Crimestoppers at 419-425-TIPS and may be eligible for a reward.