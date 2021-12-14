Police Seeking Help IDing Suspects In Lowe’s Theft

The Findlay Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who stole several items from a Findlay store.

The police department says the two females in the surveillance picture entered the Lowe’s at 1077 Bright Road on November 30th around 5:30 p.m. and stole a variety of electronics.

The suspects left out an emergency exit and got into a silver car that was waiting for them.

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150 or Crime Stoppers at 419-425-TIPS.

People with tips can also message police on their social media pages.

Tipsters may be eligible for a reward.