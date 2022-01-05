Police Seeking Help In Locating Missing Teen

The Findlay Police Department is asking people to keep their eyes open for a missing/runaway teenager.

Police are asking anyone who knows of the whereabouts of 15-year-old A’Layna Thomas to get ahold of them at 419-424-7150.

A’Layna stands about five feet five inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

The flyer asking for help in locating her says she has her hair in twisties or a ponytail and that her nickname is LayLay.

The flyer asks people to contact their local police department if they see her or to call 419-819-0389 or 419-418-1062.