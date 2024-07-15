Police Seeking Info, Surveillance Footage Of Dollar General Robbery

(From the Fostoria Police Department)

On 07/14/2024 at approximately 9:49 PM, the Fostoria Police Department received a call of an Armed Robbery at the Dollar General, at 1515 N. Countyline St. in Fostoria.

A Dollar General employee reported a male subject came into the store and demanded all of the money from the cash register.

The employee reported the unknown male stated, “Don’t make me use this,” and reached into his pocket.

The employee advised the subject then took the money from the register and ran from the store, westbound, towards Fostoria Reserve Mobile Home Park.

No injuries were reported because of this incident.

The store employee described the subject as a white, possibly Hispanic, male, approximately 5’7” tall, thin build and long dark hair.

The manager of Dollar General reported the subject made off with just over $630 in cash.

If anyone has any information about the robbery or if you live in the immediate area of the Dollar General on N. Countyline St and may possibly have home surveillance footage that might be helpful, please contact the Fostoria Police Department at 419-435-8573, or email Detective Sergeant Nate Elliott at [email protected].

Nothing further to report at this time.

Chief Gabe Wedge Fostoria Police Department