The Findlay Police Department is seeking information about a hit-skip crash between a smaller blue truck and a bicycle.

The crash happened at around 8:45 Thursday morning on West Bigelow Avenue at Northgate Boulevard.

The driver of the truck was described as a white male in his late teens or early 20s.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information about it is asked to contact Officer Hackworth at 419-424-7150.