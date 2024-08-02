Police Seeking Public’s Help IDing Theft Suspects

The Findlay Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying two theft suspects.

Police say the individuals in the surveillance pictures are believed to be responsible for the theft of a large amount of merchandise from Bath and Body Works at the mall.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150, message them on Facebook, or call Crime Stoppers at 419-425-TIPS.

Tipsters may be eligible for a reward.