Police Seeking Public’s Help In IDing Suspect

The Findlay Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying a fraud/theft suspect.

Police say the man in the surveillance picture is believed to have cashed several payroll checks at an area business on January 30th.

The checks were later found to be fraudulent.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150, message them on Facebook, or call Crime Stoppers at 419-425-TIPS.

Tipsters may be eligible for a reward.