Police: Slamming Door Results In Report Of Active Shooter

The Findlay Police Department says someone mistook a slamming door for a gunshot, resulting in an active shooter report.

The police department says officers responded to Eyes on Main on South Main Street in downtown Findlay a little after 4 o’clock Monday afternoon after receiving a call about shots fired at the business.

Police arrived at the store within moments of receiving the call and there was no emergency.

The police department said there had been an encounter between two customers which resulted in the front door being slammed, and that sound was mistaken to be a gunshot.

Responding officers checked Eyes on Main and other nearby businesses and nothing suspicious was located.

All customers in question were located and interviewed.

The incident remains under investigation.