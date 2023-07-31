Police: Suspect Grabbed Victim’s Cash And Ran

The Findlay Police Department is investigating a robbery in which an elderly man’s money was taken by an acquaintance.

Police say it happened at Cooper Field at 201 Broad Avenue around noon on Sunday.

Police say the elderly man reported that an acquaintance had asked him for some money and when he pulled out some money to give to the person, the person grabbed the victim’s arm aggressively and forcefully pulled away the victim’s entire fold of cash.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The victim told police he wasn’t aware of the suspect’s name but was able to provide leads to further the investigation.

The suspect is described as a tall black male, wearing shorts, a black shirt and orange shoes.