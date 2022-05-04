Police Take Motorcyclist Into Custody After High-Speed Pursuit

The Findlay Police Department says a motorcyclist was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase.

The police department says an officer attempted to pull over a Harley-Davidson for no registration on East Sandusky Street near Wilson Street at 11:35 Tuesday night.

Police say the operator of the motorcycle, Duane Noel, of Fostoria, refused to stop and led police on a five-mile pursuit that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Police say Noel lost control of his motorcycle in a grassy area near Ashwood Drive in the Birchaven subdivision and was taken into custody.

Noel is facing charges of fleeing and eluding and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

He was also given citations for no motorcycle endorsement, driving under suspension and operating without a title.

