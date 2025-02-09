Police Use Taser To Stop Fleeing Man

(From the Findlay Police Department)

On 2-8-25 at 1108 hours an officer was conducting an investigation in 1000 block of Cedar Avenue.

He encountered a male who gave him a fake name.

The officer was able to determine the male’s real name and the fact he had a warrant out of Seneca County.

The officer attempted to detain the male, at which time he fled on foot.

The officer gave chase and ultimately deployed his Taser, striking the male and immobilizing him.

The male was then arrested.

He was found to have in his possession 272 milliliters of suspected liquid Methadone, not prescribed to him, a Felony of the 1st degree.

He also had drug paraphernalia on his person.

The male, identified as Jerrold Riley, was transferred to the custody of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges of Obstructing Official Business, Falsification, and Possession of Drugs will be will be pursued against him.