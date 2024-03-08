Police: Vehicles Failing To Slow/Yield Right-Of-Way To Pedestrians

(From the Findlay Police Department)

We’ve received reports that vehicles are failing to slow and yield the right of way to pedestrians at mid-block crossings and intersections. We would like to remind those operating a motor vehicle, as well as pedestrians, to do their part. Here are some tips to keep everyone safe:

– Motorists should check crosswalks before turning at intersections.

– When traffic control signals are not in place, not in operation or are not clearly assigning the right of way, the driver of a vehicle shall yield the right of way, slowing down or stopping if need be to yield to a pedestrian crossing the roadway within a crosswalk, when the pedestrian is upon the half of the roadway upon which the vehicle is traveling, or when the pedestrian is approaching so closely from the opposite half of the roadway as to be in danger.

– Pedestrians should only be crossing with the white signal on the pedestrian signal at intersections.

– Mid-block crossings and the yellow warning lights are present to alert motorist to pedestrians in these crossings.

– No pedestrian shall suddenly leave a curb or other place of safety and walk or run into the path of a vehicle, which is so close as to constitute an immediate hazard.

– Whenever any vehicle is stopped at a marked crosswalk or at any unmarked crosswalk at an intersection to permit a pedestrian to cross the roadway, the driver of any other vehicle approaching from the rear shall not overtake and pass the stopped vehicle.

Safety is everyone’s responsibility. Please do your part to help keep our downtown area safe.