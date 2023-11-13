Police Warn About People Requesting Access To Gas Meters

(From the Findlay Police Department)

The City of Findlay/Police Department was contacted by Columbia Gas concerning a complaint from a customer on the Southeast side of the City in regards to a male and female going door to door requesting access to gas meters.

These individuals did not have Columbia Gas credentials and were denied access to the residence.

Please use caution when answering the door for visitors.

Representatives of Columbia Gas (as well as most other reputable utilities) will be in marked vehicles, have proper attire and have proper credentials with them.