Police Warn Nationwide Scam Now Hitting Home

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

A dangerous nationwide scam involving gold bars and Bitcoin has now reached Tiffin.

The Tiffin Police Department is actively investigating this scam with the assistance of the FBI.

The scam involves fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials to manipulate unsuspecting individuals.

Be on high alert if you receive a call from someone claiming to be law enforcement and stating that your Social Security Number has been compromised.

This is a tactic used to deceive you into believing there are fraudulent accounts in your name connected to illegal activities.

The scammers may offer to help secure your funds, directing you to withdraw money from your bank accounts, retirement funds, IRAs, or cash you have at home.

They may also instruct you to purchase Bitcoin or gold, then arrange for a courier to collect the gold from your home, claiming to safeguard your assets.

In reality, you are handing over your hard-earned money and valuable assets to the scammers.

This scam is happening nationwide and has now targeted the city of Tiffin.

If you find yourself in this situation, contact your local law enforcement immediately.

The Tiffin Police Department can be reached at 419-447-2323.

Stay vigilant and protect yourself from these deceptive practices.

Chief Pauly