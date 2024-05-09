Police Week Events In Findlay And Hancock County

(From the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20)

As National Police Week, May 12-18, approaches, communities across the country are gearing up to honor the men and women who dedicate their lives to law enforcement. The Hancock County Police Week events are coordinated by the Findlay-Hancock County Law Enforcement Chaplains, the Fort Findlay F.O.P. Lodge #20, and the Lodge’s Foundation. The events include meals for all law enforcement in Hancock County and a retiree event.

The week’s highlight will be a public memorial service at the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 at 1769 S. Romick Parkway on Monday, May 13, at 6 p.m. This solemn event will pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of officers who have served and continue to serve our community. The public is invited to attend and show their support. The Toledo Firefighters Pipe and Drums group will provide music. Carl Hayslett will play taps.

FOP Development Director Teresa White invites everyone to the memorial service.

One special guest speaker at the memorial service will be Vaune Akers, wife of fallen officer Doug Akers. Officer Akers died on December 31, 2018, leaving behind a legacy of service and dedication to his community. Mrs. Akers, who resided in the Findlay area for 28 years, will share her personal journey and insights into law enforcement families’ challenges.

Mrs. Akers is no stranger to service herself. She received her nursing license from Bowling Green School of Nursing and dedicated 26 years of her career to Blanchard Valley Health System. Alongside her professional endeavors, she stood as a pillar of strength for her husband and their two sons, Adam and Tyler.

In addition to her professional and familial responsibilities, Mrs. Akers is deeply involved in volunteer work with FIRST H.E.L.P., a non-profit organization committed to reducing the mental health stigma among first responders and providing support to the families of those lost to suicide. Her tireless efforts in this field reflect her unwavering commitment to the well-being of the law enforcement community.

Currently residing in Columbia, TN, Vaune Akers advocates mental health awareness and is a devoted grandmother to six grandchildren.