Political Campaign Treasurer Sentenced For Embezzlement

(ONN) – A political campaign treasurer has been sentenced in federal court for embezzlement.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that long-time Republican campaign treasurer William Curlis has been sentenced by a federal judge to five years probation and mandated to pay almost $800,000 in restitution.

Curliss admitted to stealing the money from various political campaigns between 2008 and 2023, writing more than 175 checks to himself from campaign accounts for his own personal use.