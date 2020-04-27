Poll Shows Ohioans Trust Governor But Are Worried About Lifting Restrictions

Baldwin Wallace University in Cleveland conducted a poll that covered a variety of coronavirus topics, including the governor’s handling of the pandemic.

The survey of nearly 800 Ohioans shows 85 percent supporting the governor, but just 52 percent agree with his plans to allow some businesses to begin reopening May 1st.

When asked whether they trusted Governor DeWine or President Trump more on the situation, DeWine got 56 percent to 12 percent for Trump, while another 24 percent say they trust both equally.

The poll also showed that about 63 percent percent of Ohioans surveyed said they will get a coronavirus vaccine if and when it becomes available.

11 percent said they wouldn’t get a vaccine, while 26 percent said they’re not sure.