Poll Workers Dropping Out Of Primary Election

The Hancock County Board of Elections needs some help with Tuesday’s primary election.

“We are in desperate need of poll workers,” said Director Jody Beall O’Brien.

“We are losing poll workers right and left.”

She says they do pay, so if you can give them the day on Tuesday to give them a call at 419-422-3245.

The governor previously stated that the primary election will continue despite the coronavirus threat, saying it’s not a mass gathering, which he banned.