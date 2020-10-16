Poll Workers Undergoing Online Training Ahead Of Election

Poll workers across Ohio are getting ready for election day with a series of online training videos from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.

Brian Mead is the Director of the Licking County Board of Elections in central Ohio and has some advice for poll workers.

He says de-escalation training is included as part of the online training program for poll workers and teaches them what to do if emotions run hot.

The training videos show poll workers how to handle a voter who refuses to wear a mask or shows up wearing campaign clothing.

The election is coming up on November 3rd.

Early in-person voting is continuing at the Hancock County Board of Elections.

