The Ohio Department of Health will be holding a COVID-19 testing event in Ottawa.

The pop-up testing site will be at the Putnam County Fairgrounds on Sunday, December 6th from noon to 4.

The department of health says anyone can get a no-cost test during the event although quantities may be limited.

No appointment or health provider referral is needed.

State data shows 54 Putnam County residents have died from the virus as of Tuesday.