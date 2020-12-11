Pork Pursuit Ends In Pig’s Apprehension

(ONN) – It was an interesting day on the job for some Toledo police officers.

Two officers spent about 45 minutes Thursday chasing a loose pig through a Toledo neighborhood.

Police say the “pork pursuit” ended safely and thanked residents who assisted them.

The pig is now in the care of the Toledo Humane Society.

A picture on the Toledo Police Department Facebook and Twitter accounts shows an officer holding the black pig, which appears to be similar to a medium-sized dog in bulk.

The post didn’t speculate on where the pig came from.