Pork Pursuit Ends In Pig’s Apprehension
(ONN) – It was an interesting day on the job for some Toledo police officers.
Two officers spent about 45 minutes Thursday chasing a loose pig through a Toledo neighborhood.
Police say the “pork pursuit” ended safely and thanked residents who assisted them.
The pig is now in the care of the Toledo Humane Society.
A picture on the Toledo Police Department Facebook and Twitter accounts shows an officer holding the black pig, which appears to be similar to a medium-sized dog in bulk.
The post didn’t speculate on where the pig came from.
🐷 Pork Pursuit! Sometimes chasing a loose pig through a neighborhood for 45 minutes is all in a day’s work for #toledopolice Thank you to the many residents that helped Ofc Tucker & Ofc Schroeder corral this little guy. He’s now safe at the @ToledoHumane Society 👮🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/HY25gJO2qw
— Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) December 10, 2020