Port Clinton Doctor Convicted Of Overprescribing Painkillers

(ONN) – A doctor who was a vocal critic of the crackdown on opioid pills for chronic pain patients has been convicted of overprescribing painkillers to 14 people.

A federal jury convicted Dr. William Bauer of Port Clinton on charges of distributing controlled substances and healthcare fraud.

Bauer’s attorney says he’ll appeal the verdict.

Prosecutors say Bauer prescribed dangerous drug combinations and high doses of addictive narcotics that weren’t medically necessary.

Bauer portrayed himself as an advocate for patients who need legitimate pain treatment.

He testified that the medication allowed patients to resume some normal activities.