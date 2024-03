The Ohio Department of Transportation says a section of State Route 613 in Putnam County will be closing for 45 days

ODOT says State Route 613 between State Route 65 and County Road 5 on the east side of Leipsic will close on Wednesday, March 20, for approximately 45 days for curb replacement and sewer repairs.

The suggested detour is SR 109 to SR 65 to U.S. 224 to CR 5, back to SR 613.