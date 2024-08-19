Portion Of US 68 Closed For Construction Of Roundabout

Construction of the new roundabout near U.S. 68 and S.R. 15 on the south side of Findlay has begun, and with it comes road and ramp closures.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says U.S. 68 and the S.R. 15 and U.S. 68 eastbound ramps closed on Monday and will remain closed for approximately 75 days.

The suggested detour is listed below.

ODOT’s Cheri Newton explains how the project came about.

ODOT says the project is needed because Township Roads 49 and 77, which currently provide access to U.S. 68, will be removed as part of the Eagle Creek Dry Storage Basin project, one of the projects included in the Flood-Risk Reduction Program currently underway by Hancock County and the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District.

The project will:

-Remove the current U.S. 68 exit ramp from State Route 15 eastbound.

-Connect Township Road 80 to the ramp to provide access to U.S. 68.

-Construct a new U.S. 68 exit ramp from State Route 15 eastbound.

-Construct a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 68, the new U.S. 68 exit ramp, and the eastbound State Route 15 entrance ramp.

Get more on the project by clicking here.