Potential New Law Would Make Not Buckling Up A Primary Offense

(ONN) – A potential new law in Ohio could make people think twice about not buckling up in their vehicles.

State Representative Jon Cross has introduced a bill to make not wearing a seatbelt a primary offense.

That means police can stop a vehicle if they see it.

Currently, officers must stop a vehicle for another reason before citing a seatbelt violation.

In his State of the State address last month, Governor DeWine also called for a primary seatbelt law.

Ohio ranks 40th in the country in seatbelt use, 18 percent lower than the national average.

The Highway Patrol reports that 61 percent of people who died in a crash in Ohio were not wearing a seatbelt.